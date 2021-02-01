01 Feb

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 01.02.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

February 1, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, a local convergence on MACD made the pair corrected and then started consolidating. This consolidation may warn about a new impulse movement. If the price breaks this consolidation channel to the upside, the asset may form a proper rising wave towards 76.0% fibo at 2000.00. Another scenario implies that the asset may break the channel downwards to reach the low at 1764.36, a breakout of which will lead to a further long-term downtrend towards 38.2% at 1725.37.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the consolidation range. At the moment, the price is moving between 23.6% and 38.2% fibo. In the short-term, the asset may continue growing towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 1880.55 and 1899.10 respectively. the local support is the low at 1801.79.


GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the daily chart, after testing the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 0.8886 and 0.8816 respectively, USDCHF is forming a new rising wave that may transform into a proper uptrend. In the mid-term, this growth may be heading towards 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 0.9106, 0.9322, and 0.9495 respectively.

USDCHF_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the correctional trend. The asset is approaching 50.0% fibo at 0.8975 and may later continue growing 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 0.9026 and 0.9087 respectively. The support is the low at 0.8757.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Biden regulatory moves will make ESG the ‘ultimate investment megatrend’ Feb 1, 2021 - By George Prior - Biden’s expected regulatory changes will push environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing “to become the ultimate megatrend,” states the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations. The bold comment from…
Retail Traders and Reddit rattle Wall Street – market rotations will reward those that are ready Jan 29, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The big news has been GameStop’s incredible rally from price levels below $10 to an incredibly high price peak near $483.  The ability of retail traders to pull small accounts and actively target heavily shorted stocks, pushing…
Financial professions must pivot to stave off technological extinction Jan 27, 2021 - By Erica Pimentel, Concordia University  - Blockchain technology threatens to upend the financial sector. While this presents an opportunity to reduce costs for businesses and consumers alike, it may also make some professions, like accounting, obsolete. What can financial professionals…