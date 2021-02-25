25 Feb

Crude Rallies Despite EIA Inventories Build

February 25, 2021

By Orbex

Crude Higher As Risk Appetite Recovers

Crude oil prices have been sharply higher again this week. The market extended recent gains by a further 8%.

The upside move derived further support from the rebound in risk appetite as equities prices recovered off mid-week lows following Fed Chairman Powell’s comments.

Powell pushed back against speculation that the Fed might look to scale out of easing earlier than expected. He reiterated that plenty of downside risk and uncertainty remains in the outlook.

In light of the comments, the dollar has turned lower again with equities and risk assets resuming upside.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





EIA Inventories Increase

The rally in crude prices this week came despite the latest report from the Energy Information Administration.

The EIA reported that US oil inventories had increased by 1.3 million barrels in the week ending February 19th. This puts an end to the seven consecutive weeks of drawdowns the market had experienced.

With this increase, crude inventories are now back at 463 million barrels, sitting right on their five-year seasonal average.

Gasoline inventories were virtually unchanged on the week, holding around 1% above their five-year seasonal average.

Distillate stockpiles, meanwhile, came in lower by 5 million barrels over the week. The category, which includes diesel and heating oil, is now sitting around 3% above its five-year seasonal average.

Cross-Section Energy Demand Improving

Looking at demand, the total products supplied number averaged 19.5 million barrels per day over the last four weeks, down 3.9% on the same period a year prior.

Oil demand has been steadily increasing over recent months, moving down from highs of above 20% on the prior year to current single-digit lows.

Gasoline products supplied averaged 7.8 million barrels over the last four weeks, down 12.3% on the same period a year prior.

Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles were seen averaging 4.2 million barrels per day over the last four weeks, up 6.4% on the same period a year prior, reflecting a strong build in demand.

Crude Testing Channel Top

crude

Crude prices found support at the retest of the 59.62 level this week and have since turned higher again. Price has now broken out to its highest level since 2018 and is currently testing the top of the bullish channel running from 2020 lows. While price holds above the 59.62 level, the bias remains bullish with a focus on a test of the 6540 level next.

By Orbex

Energy Financial News
Private planes, mansions and superyachts: What gives billionaires like Musk and Abramovich such a massive carbon footprint Feb 25, 2021 - By Richard Wilk, Indiana University and Beatriz Barros, Indiana University  - Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos have been vying for the world’s richest person ranking all year after the former’s wealth soared a staggering US$160 billion in 2020,…
A Message from Dr. Copper; Copper Use Is Everywhere Feb 25, 2021 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger examines the rise of copper and what that rise means and portends for other markets, including the precious metals. Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   02/23/2021 "The bloody uproar of the war is over: let's enjoy…
From trippy drugs to therapeutic aids – how psychedelics got their groove back Feb 25, 2021 - By Ian Hamilton, University of York and Harry Sumnall, Liverpool John Moores University  - For many years, drugs such as LSD, psilocybin and Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) were viewed only as highly dangerous drugs. However, in recent years they have had a…