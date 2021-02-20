COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN:

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.9 46.0 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.5 70.7 10.1 – Net Position: 514,459 -481,346 -33,113 – Gross Longs: 602,210 896,093 163,128 – Gross Shorts: 87,751 1,377,439 196,241 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.8 3.4 28.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.8 1.9 -3.7





SUGAR:

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.1 52.6 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.9 78.8 4.0 – Net Position: 226,940 -294,217 67,277 – Gross Longs: 282,253 591,834 112,037 – Gross Shorts: 55,313 886,051 44,760 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 83.3 12.4 97.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.6 8.1 4.9

COFFEE:

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.1 48.7 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.2 67.6 2.6 – Net Position: 43,702 -48,844 5,142 – Gross Longs: 67,420 125,729 11,742 – Gross Shorts: 23,718 174,573 6,600 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.3 14.0 23.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.7 -0.6 -12.3

SOYBEANS:

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 47.0 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.1 72.2 8.5 – Net Position: 236,108 -228,977 -7,131 – Gross Longs: 273,814 428,039 69,846 – Gross Shorts: 37,706 657,016 76,977 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.7 11.9 72.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.3 1.7 -2.2

SOYBEAN OIL:

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.0 42.7 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.9 71.3 4.8 – Net Position: 122,006 -144,438 22,432 – Gross Longs: 146,539 216,046 46,620 – Gross Shorts: 24,533 360,484 24,188 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.9 6.7 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.1 6.7 15.6

SOYBEAN MEAL:

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.0 47.7 12.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.6 77.3 6.6 – Net Position: 97,594 -123,570 25,976 – Gross Longs: 112,519 199,048 53,608 – Gross Shorts: 14,925 322,618 27,632 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.8 28.3 74.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.0 5.6 11.9

LIVE CATTLE:

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.9 36.6 8.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.2 61.1 12.9 – Net Position: 96,201 -82,011 -14,190 – Gross Longs: 133,748 122,828 29,088 – Gross Shorts: 37,547 204,839 43,278 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.2 39.3 52.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 25.7 -27.2 -14.0

LEAN HOGS:

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.3 30.9 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.5 52.4 12.6 – Net Position: 65,156 -54,474 -10,682 – Gross Longs: 101,964 78,355 21,341 – Gross Shorts: 36,808 132,829 32,023 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 93.2 16.2 29.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 27.8 -24.8 -1.4

COTTON:

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.8 38.2 8.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.1 81.1 2.7 – Net Position: 92,006 -104,800 12,794 – Gross Longs: 101,955 93,158 19,482 – Gross Shorts: 9,949 197,958 6,688 – Long to Short Ratio: 10.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.7 19.5 87.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.0 -4.8 2.2

COCOA:

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.4 41.3 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.9 57.2 2.6 – Net Position: 26,165 -33,361 7,196 – Gross Longs: 67,791 86,307 12,676 – Gross Shorts: 41,626 119,668 5,480 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.2 49.1 93.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 7.3 1.4

WHEAT:

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 36.4 8.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.8 41.2 10.7 – Net Position: 31,822 -21,048 -10,774 – Gross Longs: 132,289 160,252 36,470 – Gross Shorts: 100,467 181,300 47,244 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.4 40.7 50.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.5 0.9 11.0

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).