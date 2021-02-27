COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN:

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.4 45.3 8.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.0 71.1 10.0 – Net Position: 529,834 -497,804 -32,030 – Gross Longs: 606,483 872,738 160,523 – Gross Shorts: 76,649 1,370,542 192,553 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 97.7 1.0 29.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.6 -0.0 6.8

SUGAR:

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.5 50.4 10.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.2 79.7 3.7 – Net Position: 237,936 -312,478 74,542 – Gross Longs: 282,375 536,776 113,782 – Gross Shorts: 44,439 849,254 39,240 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.5 8.9 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.1 1.7 7.8

COFFEE:

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.3 46.7 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.5 71.8 2.5 – Net Position: 59,458 -65,348 5,890 – Gross Longs: 76,303 121,859 12,539 – Gross Shorts: 16,845 187,207 6,649 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.8 3.6 29.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.2 -15.8 -1.0

SOYBEANS:

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.2 45.2 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.2 70.6 9.6 – Net Position: 239,808 -226,747 -13,061 – Gross Longs: 277,284 401,862 72,530 – Gross Shorts: 37,476 628,609 85,591 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.6 12.5 65.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.2 0.0 -10.5

SOYBEAN OIL:

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.8 41.3 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.3 72.0 5.2 – Net Position: 129,138 -149,736 20,598 – Gross Longs: 150,378 201,964 45,780 – Gross Shorts: 21,240 351,700 25,182 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.3 4.4 93.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.6 -4.3 -0.4

SOYBEAN MEAL:

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.4 46.6 13.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.3 77.0 6.9 – Net Position: 98,800 -124,520 25,720 – Gross Longs: 112,186 190,568 53,792 – Gross Shorts: 13,386 315,088 28,072 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.3 27.9 73.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.9 7.0 -1.4

LIVE CATTLE:

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.7 36.2 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.0 59.2 12.2 – Net Position: 89,507 -77,143 -12,364 – Gross Longs: 129,826 121,520 28,737 – Gross Shorts: 40,319 198,663 41,101 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.8 43.3 57.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 24.4 -28.2 -6.0

LEAN HOGS:

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.8 30.3 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.3 53.4 12.6 – Net Position: 70,880 -59,498 -11,382 – Gross Longs: 105,123 78,259 20,990 – Gross Shorts: 34,243 137,757 32,372 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.9 11.6 26.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 34.1 -30.0 -3.8

COTTON:

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.6 38.0 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.7 82.0 2.4 – Net Position: 97,028 -110,055 13,027 – Gross Longs: 106,372 94,880 19,053 – Gross Shorts: 9,344 204,935 6,026 – Long to Short Ratio: 11.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 3.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.8 16.5 88.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.3 -9.1 5.4

COCOA:

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.6 41.9 6.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.3 58.0 2.2 – Net Position: 25,602 -33,558 7,956 – Gross Longs: 65,841 87,434 12,594 – Gross Shorts: 40,239 120,992 4,638 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.7 48.9 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.1 7.3 20.8

WHEAT:

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.8 37.3 8.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.5 40.8 11.1 – Net Position: 27,398 -15,455 -11,943 – Gross Longs: 128,491 160,470 35,736 – Gross Shorts: 101,093 175,925 47,679 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.3 44.7 44.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.4 2.6 -0.9

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).