COT Metals Futures Charts: Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
Gold Comex Futures:
|Gold Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|60.4
|18.1
|11.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|13.6
|72.8
|3.8
|– Net Position:
|234,969
|-275,078
|40,109
|– Gross Longs:
|303,583
|91,152
|59,140
|– Gross Shorts:
|68,614
|366,230
|19,031
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.4 to 1
|0.2 to 1
|3.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|69.7
|26.9
|81.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-11.3
|11.1
|-3.7
Silver Comex Futures:
|Silver Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|44.5
|27.7
|19.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|17.3
|66.6
|7.4
|– Net Position:
|49,824
|-71,388
|21,564
|– Gross Longs:
|81,648
|50,829
|35,174
|– Gross Shorts:
|31,824
|122,217
|13,610
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.6 to 1
|0.4 to 1
|2.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|73.7
|25.5
|67.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-5.4
|5.3
|-2.4
Copper Grade #1 Futures:
|Copper Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|53.9
|24.2
|9.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|26.8
|55.7
|4.8
|– Net Position:
|73,909
|-85,670
|11,761
|– Gross Longs:
|146,763
|65,911
|24,707
|– Gross Shorts:
|72,854
|151,581
|12,946
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.0 to 1
|0.4 to 1
|1.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|95.6
|0.4
|100.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|3.4
|-4.3
|9.9
Platinum Futures:
|Platinum Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|64.5
|14.6
|14.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.6
|75.0
|3.3
|– Net Position:
|36,577
|-45,209
|8,632
|– Gross Longs:
|48,237
|10,889
|11,101
|– Gross Shorts:
|11,660
|56,098
|2,469
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.1 to 1
|0.2 to 1
|4.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|61.0
|37.8
|88.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|11.3
|-12.3
|17.0
Palladium Futures:
|Palladium Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|42.8
|36.8
|15.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|32.9
|52.8
|9.3
|– Net Position:
|1,021
|-1,657
|636
|– Gross Longs:
|4,430
|3,809
|1,595
|– Gross Shorts:
|3,409
|5,466
|959
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.3 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|4.4
|91.8
|82.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-16.3
|15.0
|4.3
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).