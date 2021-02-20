20 Feb

COT Metals Futures Charts: Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

February 20, 2021

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

Gold Comex Futures

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.4 18.1 11.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.6 72.8 3.8
– Net Position: 234,969 -275,078 40,109
– Gross Longs: 303,583 91,152 59,140
– Gross Shorts: 68,614 366,230 19,031
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.4 to 1 0.2 to 1 3.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.7 26.9 81.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.3 11.1 -3.7

 


Silver Comex Futures:

Silver Comex Futures

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.5 27.7 19.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.3 66.6 7.4
– Net Position: 49,824 -71,388 21,564
– Gross Longs: 81,648 50,829 35,174
– Gross Shorts: 31,824 122,217 13,610
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.7 25.5 67.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.4 5.3 -2.4

 

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

Copper Grade #1 Futures

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 53.9 24.2 9.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.8 55.7 4.8
– Net Position: 73,909 -85,670 11,761
– Gross Longs: 146,763 65,911 24,707
– Gross Shorts: 72,854 151,581 12,946
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.4 to 1 1.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.6 0.4 100.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.4 -4.3 9.9

 

Platinum Futures:

Platinum Futures

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 64.5 14.6 14.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.6 75.0 3.3
– Net Position: 36,577 -45,209 8,632
– Gross Longs: 48,237 10,889 11,101
– Gross Shorts: 11,660 56,098 2,469
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.2 to 1 4.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.0 37.8 88.3
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.3 -12.3 17.0

 

Palladium Futures:

Palladium Futures

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.8 36.8 15.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.9 52.8 9.3
– Net Position: 1,021 -1,657 636
– Gross Longs: 4,430 3,809 1,595
– Gross Shorts: 3,409 5,466 959
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 4.4 91.8 82.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.3 15.0 4.3

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

