COT Metals Futures Charts: Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.0 19.1 11.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.2 71.5 4.1 – Net Position: 215,733 -251,729 35,996 – Gross Longs: 284,081 92,086 55,723 – Gross Shorts: 68,348 343,815 19,727 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.8 32.5 71.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.8 9.4 -19.8

Silver Comex Futures:

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.7 26.8 19.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.0 67.7 6.6 – Net Position: 47,643 -70,442 22,799 – Gross Longs: 78,710 46,268 34,122 – Gross Shorts: 31,067 116,710 11,323 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.7 26.3 74.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.8 -0.4 33.8

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.4 24.3 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.3 56.5 4.8 – Net Position: 75,405 -86,522 11,117 – Gross Longs: 140,530 65,083 24,089 – Gross Shorts: 65,125 151,605 12,972 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.4 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.7 0.0 96.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.3 -7.2 10.6

Platinum Futures:

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.4 15.1 14.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.1 74.1 3.2 – Net Position: 34,967 -43,619 8,652 – Gross Longs: 46,903 11,156 11,010 – Gross Shorts: 11,936 54,775 2,358 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.9 to 1 0.2 to 1 4.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.0 39.7 88.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.4 -10.3 13.4

Palladium Futures:

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.2 37.2 13.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 41.1 51.2 3.7 – Net Position: 388 -1,328 940 – Gross Longs: 4,286 3,522 1,292 – Gross Shorts: 3,898 4,850 352 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 3.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.7 92.6 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.5 13.8 28.9

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).