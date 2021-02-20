COT Energy Futures Charts: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 33.7 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.3 56.6 2.0 – Net Position: 514,713 -574,784 60,071 – Gross Longs: 697,095 844,358 111,230 – Gross Shorts: 182,382 1,419,142 51,159 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.7 36.1 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.9 -2.8 23.9





Brent Crude Oil Futures (LAST DAY):

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 11.2 48.0 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.0 30.9 3.2 – Net Position: -34,307 31,084 3,223 – Gross Longs: 20,477 87,629 9,144 – Gross Shorts: 54,784 56,545 5,921 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.5 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.3 44.5 44.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.8 11.4 8.0

Natural Gas Futures (CME):

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.1 38.9 5.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.9 44.1 3.2 – Net Position: 38,775 -62,386 23,611 – Gross Longs: 289,666 466,948 62,188 – Gross Shorts: 250,891 529,334 38,577 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.3 11.0 22.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.7 -14.4 10.9

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.2 50.0 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.8 66.9 3.5 – Net Position: 61,483 -71,691 10,208 – Gross Longs: 111,767 213,495 24,972 – Gross Shorts: 50,284 285,186 14,764 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 23.5 66.8 72.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -25.7 22.7 0.7

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.0 55.4 10.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.3 64.6 5.3 – Net Position: 15,678 -39,202 23,524 – Gross Longs: 68,220 235,735 46,273 – Gross Shorts: 52,542 274,937 22,749 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.5 32.9 94.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.1 -7.1 29.0

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.7 46.6 0.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 94.6 5.2 0.1 – Net Position: -23,029 22,739 290 – Gross Longs: 28,967 25,580 353 – Gross Shorts: 51,996 2,841 63 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 9.0 to 1 5.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 63.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -45.9 46.0 2.9

