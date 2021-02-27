COT Energy Futures Charts: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 33.7 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.0 56.9 1.9 – Net Position: 511,840 -569,824 57,984 – Gross Longs: 682,881 829,624 104,703 – Gross Shorts: 171,041 1,399,448 46,719 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.0 37.2 97.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.5 1.5 12.4

Brent Crude Oil Futures (LAST DAY):

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.8 47.1 3.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.1 35.8 2.9 – Net Position: -24,443 22,520 1,923 – Gross Longs: 29,491 93,649 7,675 – Gross Shorts: 53,934 71,129 5,752 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.0 30.2 36.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.9 -5.8 10.7

Natural Gas Futures (CME):

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.0 40.4 5.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.6 44.8 3.3 – Net Position: 28,110 -53,172 25,062 – Gross Longs: 274,544 481,952 64,345 – Gross Shorts: 246,434 535,124 39,283 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.1 13.9 27.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.0 -7.8 25.0

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.1 52.8 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.7 67.4 3.0 – Net Position: 47,901 -60,794 12,893 – Gross Longs: 100,928 221,247 25,654 – Gross Shorts: 53,027 282,041 12,761 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.8 77.9 88.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -43.2 37.9 2.4

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.8 56.7 11.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.7 63.4 5.5 – Net Position: 4,729 -27,849 23,120 – Gross Longs: 62,024 237,088 46,260 – Gross Shorts: 57,295 264,937 23,140 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.9 44.4 92.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.3 3.5 10.0

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.3 52.7 0.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 93.9 5.8 0.1 – Net Position: -23,123 22,768 355 – Gross Longs: 22,506 25,609 407 – Gross Shorts: 45,629 2,841 52 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 9.0 to 1 7.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 68.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -28.3 28.1 9.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

