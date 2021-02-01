01 Feb

China’s manufacturing sector has weakened. The stock market is consolidating after falling last week

February 1, 2021

by JustForex

The beginning of February for the markets may start with a slight disappointment regarding the global economic recovery. China’s Caixin Manufacturing Index slowed in January, falling to a seven-month low of 51.5 when the forecast was 52.7. Production and new orders were growing at a slower pace, while export sales decreased for the first time in six months as COVID-19 resumes worldwide. Retail sales showed the biggest slowdown since May last year. Employment fell after stabilizing in December. Business sentiment hit its lowest level in eight months.

So far, stock indices in China have ignored the indicators and closed the Asian session with a slight plus. But G10 government bonds show negative dynamics, which may subsequently affect the stock market.

A report from the Federal Statistics Office of Germany showed decreasing sales of 9.6% compared to the previous month, which is much worse than the market one. This is the first decline in 3 months due to repeated restrictions related to the pandemic. Against this background, the European currency decreased again. The credit market hasn’t shown significant fluctuations yet.

Last week, the fall in major stock indices was the largest in the past three months. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index decreased by 4.5%, the worst since March last year, as delays in vaccine supply and fluctuations caused by retail traders in the US markets eroded risk appetite. But banking giants such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Societe Generale SA, and Loomis Sayles & Co see no reason to sell on a large scale, expecting stock prices to rise over the long term.


Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 3,731.38 +26.13 (+0.71%)

Dow Jones 29,982.62 -620.74 (-2.03%)

DAX 13,566.85 +133.98 (+1.00%)

FTSE 100 6,449.99 +42.53 (+0.66%)

USD Index 90.665 +0.130 (+0.14%)

Important events:
  • – Caixin Manufacturing PMI in China (Jan) at 03:45 (GMT+2);
  • – German Manufacturing PMI (Jan) at 10:55 (GMT+2);
  • – Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (Jan) at 11:00 (GMT+2);
  • – UK Manufacturing PMI (Jan) at 11:30 (GMT+2);
  • – ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US (Jan) at 17:00 (GMT+2).

by JustForex

 

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Biden regulatory moves will make ESG the ‘ultimate investment megatrend’ Feb 1, 2021 - By George Prior - Biden’s expected regulatory changes will push environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing “to become the ultimate megatrend,” states the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations. The bold comment from…
Retail Traders and Reddit rattle Wall Street – market rotations will reward those that are ready Jan 29, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The big news has been GameStop’s incredible rally from price levels below $10 to an incredibly high price peak near $483.  The ability of retail traders to pull small accounts and actively target heavily shorted stocks, pushing…
Financial professions must pivot to stave off technological extinction Jan 27, 2021 - By Erica Pimentel, Concordia University  - Blockchain technology threatens to upend the financial sector. While this presents an opportunity to reduce costs for businesses and consumers alike, it may also make some professions, like accounting, obsolete. What can financial professionals…