CAPEX.com Review – Mobile Trading at Ease

About CAPEX.com

Established in 2016, CAPEX.com is an online trading brand that has successfully developed a method of providing accessible trading resources for a broad audience of CFD traders. With a customer-oriented business philosophy, combined with cutting-edge technology, it is now one of the most respected international brands, also the current Official Trading Partner of Juventus FC.

CAPEX.com is frequently showing commitment to ensuring a safe trading environment for its clients in every corner of the world, and its regulatory compliance serves as proof of that.

Key Way Investments Limited, the mother company of CAPEX.com, is authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, license number 292/16. On top of that, it has two registered branches in Romania and Spain. CFD traders across Europe benefit from personalized regulatory compliance since CAPEX.com is a trading brand also registered with 26 other regulators.





CAPEX WebTrader User Experience

The CAPEX WebTrader is a trading solution developed by the broker, tailored explicitly for streamline trading capabilities. This platform integrates advanced charting and analytics, with six chart types and over 90 popular indicators to choose from.

It is the right platform for CFD traders wishing to:

benefit from intuitive and easy-to-use software

manage risk effectively in volatile conditions

benefit from multiple 3rdparty features.

On top of the leading industry tool – Trading Central –CAPEX WebTrader includes various integrated tools, bringing together knowledge, skill, and market expertise. Traders can use trademark tools like Insiders’ Hot Stocks, Daily Analyst Ratings, Bloggers’ Opinions, Hedge Funds Activity, and News Sentiment while trading 2,100+ instruments across a broad range of popular asset classes.

Ultimately, CAPEX.com aims at and succeeds in making CAPEX WebTrader a solution suited for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, without having to make compromises about performance, trade execution, and transparency.

Mobile Trading

CAPEX.com is aware that business and trading are done on the spot, and the modern office can be anywhere. This comes with massive implications and a need for more advanced tools. On top of the CAPEX WebTrader solution designed to be used via a browser on a PC or laptop, the broker also offers Android and iOS app solutions.

Mobile trading can be an essential factor for traders because access to fast trade execution, security, and easy account management has become vital requirements in traders. CAPEX.com manages to stay in line with the latest trends and has put a lot of effort into optimizing two apps, promising great specs.

CAPEX.com assets

The CAPEX.com asset coverage stands out in terms of diversity and the number of available instruments, currently including over 2,100 CFDs as follows:

more than 55 currency pairs

over 26 indices covering the major economies of the world

CFDs on EU, USA, and UK bonds

more than 30 ETF instruments

gold, oil, natural gas, wheat, and many other commodities

aselection of 2,000+ shares of popular global companies

blends covering stocks & exchange-traded funds

CFDs on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and other leading cryptocurrencies

Trading Conditions

In terms of trading conditions, flexibility is the keyword when talking about CAPEX.com. Spreads are fixed or variable, depending on the instrument. The same applies for the maximum leverage, as it depends on the instrument type and the client’s type (retail or professional).

On top of that, trading conditions vary based on the account type chosen by each customer. The offer currently includes Essential, Original, and Signature accounts, each with a series of features designed to facilitate optimal trading conditions.

CAPEX.com offers support via dedicated account representatives and provides 3rd party resources such as Daily Analyst Ratings for all customers.

Educational Tools

In a challenging market environment, retail traders need access to updated information and other resources to make better trading decisions. CAPEX.com is aware of the massive implications of proper education and thus has included multiple benefits in its offer.

Traders can take advantage of the video library, the daily market reviews, open access to research, the Trading Central resources, and the one-on-one meetings with an account representative. On the website, traders have access to market news, an economic calendar, and several other resources for those desiring to learn how to trade.

The Bottom Line

Thanks to its customer-oriented approach, CAPEX.com has developed a modern and efficient trading platform that is flexible enough to meet the challenges of financial market conditions in 2021 and beyond. Traders can trade on mobile devices regardless of location, benefiting from multiple technical analysis tools, educational resources, and a solid pack of 2,100+ CFDs.

Combined with a stable regulatory background and with full transparency, it seems CAPEX.com is keen on being one of the most reliable trading brands in the industry and attracting a growing number of traders.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79.69% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

By Taylor Wilman