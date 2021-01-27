27 Jan

USDCAD 5-Wave Impulse To Complete Triple Zigzag

January 27, 2021

By Orbex

usdcad elliott

The USDCAD currency pair forms a primary wave Ⓩ which is part of a global triple zigzag.

The bearish wave Ⓩ takes the form of an intermediate (A)-(B)-(C) zigzag, with the final impulse wave (C) under development.

Minor corrective wave 4, which has taken the form of a skewed triangle, has ended.


In the short term, we expect USDCAD to devalue in wave 5 to the 1.245 area. At that level, it will be at the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of minor impulse 3.

usdcad

An alternative scenario shows that the minor correction wave 4 is still under construction.

The fifth-minute wave of the bearish impulse 3, which took the form of an ending diagonal, has completed.

In the near future, we could see the completion of correction wave ⓑ, after which an increase in the impulse ⓒ to the 1.281 area is possible. At that level, minor wave 4 will be at 38.2% of impulse 3.

Then we expect a bearish impulse decline in wave 5, as shown in the chart.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Financial professions must pivot to stave off technological extinction Jan 27, 2021 - By Erica Pimentel, Concordia University  - Blockchain technology threatens to upend the financial sector. While this presents an opportunity to reduce costs for businesses and consumers alike, it may also make some professions, like accounting, obsolete. What can financial professionals…
VIX and Defensive Sectors React To Perceived Trend Weakness Jan 27, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Since early November 2020, the VIX has continued to decline and consolidate near the 22 level.  Late in December 2020 and beyond, the VIX started setting up series-high price spikes – which indicates a flagging downside pattern…
Why the Gold Bull Will Run for Years Jan 26, 2021 - Peter Krauth, the editor of Gold Resource Investor, traces previous gold bull markets and lays out what he believes is in store for the current one. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   01/25/2021 If we want to make intelligent forecasts…