Top Pick U.S.-Based Uranium Producer/Developer Offers ‘Maximum Upside Exposure’

The key reasons Uranium Energy warrants Top Pick status and makes a compelling investment are presented in a Haywood Capital Markets report.

In a Jan. 12 research note, analyst Colin Healey reported that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC:NYSE.MKT) ranks among Haywood Capital Markets’ Top Picks for 2021 and is “perfectly positioned to leverage both macro and domestic catalysts.”

“UEC has production ready-assets within reach of its South Texas Hobson central processing plant and its Reno Creek project is fully permitted/construction ready, creating a pathway to 4 Mlb U3O8/year of near-term production once the uranium price incentivizes,” Healey stated.

He noted that UEC has multiple deposits with “relatively low capex hurdles, near-ready to feed the plant.”





“With over 19 million pounds (19 Mlb) of U3O8 in all categories’ resources defined (>85% fully permitted) across the Texas in situ recovery assets and plenty of unexplored, but highly prospective, acreage, Uranium Energy is well positioned to generate near-term cash flow in the right environment,” wrote Healey.

The company’s asset portfolio includes Reno Creek project, which is considered the “largest permitted, pre-construction ISR project in the U.S., with approximately 27.5 Mlb U3O8 in all-categories resources (95% Measured and Indicated).” Uranium Energy is now preparing a prefeasibility study “to demonstrate the economic case.”

Uranium Energy offers potential upside in the way of exploration given its pipeline of hardrock uranium and vanadium assets in three countries, Healey wrote. They are its development-stage assets in the U.S., an exploration-stage project in the Athabasca Basin and “exploration/development assets in Paraguay that includes titanium exposure at the Alto Parana project.”

In addition, “the company’s low-cost, in situ recovery portfolio and all-in resource of 104 Mlb U3O8 are completely unhedged, allowing for maximum exposure upside exposure to rising uranium prices,” Healey indicated.

Uranium Energy is in a strong financial position, Healey noted, having $16.7 million in cash at year-end 2020 and “further agility once the market conditions justify a restart.” Last fall, the company garnered $15 million in gross proceeds through a public offering upsized from $8 million.

“With the uranium sector facing the best fundamental backdrop we’ve seen in the post-Fukushima ear, and the U.S. making significant progress to revive its domestic nuclear industry, we recommend buying UEC to gain exposure to this two-pronged bullish outlook,” Healey concluded. “UEC has production-ready assets within reach of its South Texas CPP and could rapidly respond to an improving uranium price.”

Along with a Buy recommendation, Haywood has a $2.60 per share target price on Uranium Energy, the stock of which is currently trading at about $2.01 per share.

