The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.01.13

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2151

Prev Close: 1.2206

% chg. over the last day: +0.45% On Tuesday, EUR/USD bounced off the support level, which casts doubt on the option with a deep correction. But the fundamental part is showing play on the side of the dollar over the medium term. The yield spread remains strongly widened in favor of US bonds. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2283, 1.2349

Resistance levels: 1.2130, 1.2059 The main scenario for EUR/USD trading is cautious buying on growth. A rebound from the support level and consolidation above the moving averages temporarily canceled the southern scenario. This possibility is indicated by the ADX, which reacted very weakly to Monday’s decline but rose sharply on Tuesday, demonstrating the presence of bullish strength. In this case, the pair can reach the price of 1.2283. Alternative scenario: if the price can consolidate below 1.2172, the pair may return to 1.2130. News feed for 2021.01.13: – 13:00 (GMT+2) Eurozone Industrial Production (MoM) (Nov);

– 16:30 (GMT+2) US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) (YoY) (Dec);

– 16:30 (GMT+2) US Consumer Price Index (CPI) (MoM) (Dec).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3510

Prev Close: 1.3661

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3532, 1.3428

Resistance levels: 1.3702, 1.4386 The main scenario in GBP/USD is cautious buying on growth. Strong northern momentum reversed technical indicators. ADX has not yet reached the overvalued area, but it is close to it. In this case, a rollback from the resistance level is possible. But since the pair is near the highs of the year, caution should be exercised with long positions. Alternative scenario: if the pair consolidates below the moving averages around 1.3580, the growth is likely to stop, and the pair will return to 1.3532. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 104.24

Prev Close: 103.73

% chg. over the last day: -0.50% On Tuesday, the USD/JPY quickly consolidated below the moving averages and broke through the support level. With this, the northern scenario was canceled. Fundamental analysis suggests a continuation of the downtrend as bond yields returned to decline. The stock market correction is still possible. Trading recommendations Support levels: 103.18, 102.89

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2781

Prev Close: 1.2709

% chg. over the last day: -0.57% On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar was under significant pressure. The rise in oil prices and the decline in the dollar index completed the corrective pullback. Further growth with the current dynamics of the commodity market remained a big question. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2630, 1.2523

Resistance levels: 1.2797, 1.2875 The main scenario is selling. Technical indicators turned in the opposite direction, indicating the completion of the correction. ADX has grown significantly, showing a rise in the strength of the bears in the pair. The price consolidated below the moving averages, while the MACD returned to negative values. Thus, all indicators point south. Alternative scenario: if the price manages to consolidate above 1.2797, the pair may return to 1.2875. There is no news feed for today.

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.