Target Price Raised on Energy Firm Making ‘Transformative Acquisition’

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/06/2021

The terms and benefits of Earthstone Energy’s purchase of an oil and gas company, an “eye-catching act of deal making,” are presented in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In a Jan. 4 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst John White reported that ROTH Capital Partners is increasing its price target on Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE:NYSE.MKT) to $10.50 per share following its acquisition announcement. The current share price is about $6.26.

Earthstone Energy agreed to purchase Independence Resources Management for $185.9 million, composed of $135.2 million cash and 12.7 million common stock shares. Independence is a private, Texas-based, Midland Basin-focused explorer and producer (E&P).

Through the transaction Earthstone will gain an average production of 8,780 barrels of oil equivalent per day with 66% oil during Q3/20, 4,900 core net acres and 70 undeveloped horizontal locations.

White laid out why the acquisition is favorable for Earthstone.

For one, it will increase the Colorado-headquartered energy firm’s size, resulting in a higher stock valuation in the intermediate and long term.

“The addition of Independence’s production represents a 52% increase over Earthstone’s actual Q3/20 production,” White specified.

Because larger exploration and production companies typically trade at a higher valuation, and Earthstone’s valuation is currently below that, there is “upside in the potential for multiple expansion,” he added.

Another benefit is that the terms of the deal are attractive, the purchase price multiple being about 2.3x. Also, the value of Independence’s proved reserves is such that Earthstone will essentially get them for free.

“All in all, [it was] an eye-catching act of deal making,” commented White.

Third, the location of Independence’s core properties, near Earthstone’s assets, is ideal. Also, the acquiree’s acreage is of high quality and with seemingly low risk for reserves and production, from the Middle Spraberry, Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A zones and, potentially, other locations in the Jo Mill, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp D formations.

ROTH Capital has a Buy rating on Earthstone.

