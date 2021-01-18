Sky Is the Limit for Technology Company Recently Added to TSX.V

Source: Chris Temple for Streetwise Reports 01/18/2021

Chris Temple of the National Investor outlines the investment thesis offered by ProStar Holdings, which offers technology to accurately map underground utility infrastructure.

ProStar Holdings Inc. (MAPS:TSX.V) recently went public on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol MAPS. It will not yet have an OTC symbol, so if you are a U.S.-based investor and do not do business with one of the handful of online brokers that allows for buying/selling shares directly on Toronto, you will be briefly out of luck. The company will be listing on the OTC in the next couple of months; prior to that, I suspect we’ll see someone come up with a “grey market” symbol, at the least.

Especially with ever more infrastructure activity and spending set to take place in the coming years, most anything that moves the needle on cost savings and greater efficiencies has a bright future. But I have to tell you that when I learned and began to digest ProStar’s story, technology, considerable business progress already and more, I was quite blown away!

We’ve all seen scenes like the above, maybe even on our own street or property in the past. Before many kinds of construction, utility, road and other work can begin, contractors, engineers, etc. must know where underground power, gas and other lines are located. The trouble is, the methods technologically for doing this are quite antiquated, often, beginning with YEARS-old, hard copy “maps.”





And that leads to accidents of one kind or another many times daily, some place or other, when these underground lines are damaged.

As I’ve learned more, it’s been amazing to me that there has not been a more precise way to locate these underground lines of various kinds. The need is certainly there, in great part to mitigate the regular damage (and cost) you see in that above graphic. Considering that the 35 million miles of underground pipelines, utility lines, etc., number some 15 times the total length of America’s highways, you’d think someone would come up with a more technologically modern way to find and protect the underground ones.

Well, ProStar has done that, and as the company’s award-winning, disruptive CEO and President Page Tucker quipped to me recently, ProStar—with that appropriate ticker symbol MAPS—is set to be “the Google Earth of the underground.”

In short—and I encourage you to read more at ProStar’s website RIGHT HERE—with the company’s PointMan system there are no flags, spray paint, etc. What contractors DO have is a state-of-the-art technology that allows them to pinpoint underground structures, lines, etc., to the centimeter.

The company’s technology is being endorsed and embraced rapidly. The state of Colorado (where the company is headquartered, in Grand Junction) will now be mandating that no state-funded infrastructure work may proceed without those in charge using PointMan. Those of us following the company suspect that other municipalities will follow.

But perhaps the most impressive tie-up for ProStar thus far is its relationship with $18 billion market cap infrastructure, utilities and transportation giant Trimble, Inc. (TRMB:NASDAQ). Early last month the company announced RIGHT HERE that it had completed its platform’s integration with Trimble’s receivers (the original tie-up with Trimble was first announced last Summer.)

So now, ProStar is available through Trimble’s dealer network as well. Engineers, contractors, etc., can buy ProStar’s app straight from Trimble, and those customers are not Trimble’s clients, but ProStar’s.

As I will detail further in some follow-up comments a little later, the revenue and profit potential for ProStar is substantial. Its app/cloud platform will commonly sell for $2,000 or so, a pittance compared with the costs that engineers and contractors face especially when things go wrong using antiquated processes. With some governments (like Colorado) and tie-ups like Trimble on board (and the arrangement with Trimble is NOT exclusive) the sky (or rather, unchallenged subterranean hegemony) seems to be the limit.

If you look up MAPS on the TSX.V you will see a price of ~CA$0.40/share. I do not expect it to stay there. So don’t let grass grow under your feet!

ProStar Holdings is started as a BUY and added to my list of growth-oriented companies.

Chris Temple—Editor/Publisher, The National Investor

http://nationalinvestor.com/

The article was originally sent to subscribers on January 11, 2021.

Chris Temple is editor and publisher of The National Investor. He has had an over 40-year career now in the financial/investment industry. Temple is a sought-after guest on radio stations, podcasts, blogs and the like all across North America, as well as a sought-after speaker for organizations. His ability to help average investors unravel, understand and navigate today’s markets is unparalleled, and his ability to uncover “off-the-radar” companies is likewise. His commentaries and some of his recommendations have appeared in Barron’s, Forbes, CBS Marketwatch, Wall Street’s Best Investments/The Cabot Group, Kitco.com, the Korelin Economics Report, Benzinga.com, Palisade Radio, Mining Stocks Education, Mining Stock Daily and other media.

Disclosure:

1) Chris Temple: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own securities of the following companies discussed in the broadcast: ProStar Holdings. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies discussed in the broadcast: None. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies discussed in the broadcast: None. Chris Temple’s and The National Investor disclosures are listed below.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with ProStar Holdings. Please click here for more information.

The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of ProStar Holdings, a company mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosures:

The National Investor is published and is e-mailed to subscribers from [email protected] The Editor/Publisher, Christopher L. Temple may be personally addressed at this address, or at our physical address, which is: National Investor Publishing, P.O. Box 1257, Saint Augustine, FL 32085. The Internet web site can be accessed at https://nationalinvestor.com/. Subscription Rates: $275 for 1 year, $475 for two years for “full service” membership (twice-monthly newsletter, Special Reports and between-issues e-mail alerts and commentaries.) Trial Rate: $75 for a one-time, 3-month full-service trial. Current sample may be obtained upon request (for first-time inquirers ONLY.) The information contained herein is conscientiously compiled and is correct and accurate to the best of the Editor’s knowledge. Commentary, opinion, suggestions and recommendations are of a general nature that are collectively deemed to be of potential interest and value to readers/investors. Opinions that are expressed herein are subject to change without notice, though our best efforts will be made to convey such changed opinions to then-current paid subscribers. We take due care to properly represent and to transcribe accurately any quotes, attributions or comments of others. No opinions or recommendations can be guaranteed. The Editor may have positions in some securities discussed. Subscribers are encouraged to investigate any situation or recommendation further before investing. The Editor receives no undisclosed kickbacks, fees, commissions, gratuities, honoraria or other emoluments from any companies, brokers or vendors discussed herein in exchange for his recommendation of them. All rights reserved. Copying or redistributing this proprietary information by any means without prior written permission is prohibited. No Offers being made to sell securities: within the above context, we, in part, make suggestions to readers/investors regarding markets, sectors, stocks and other financial investments. These are to be deemed informational in purpose. None of the content of this newsletter is to be considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Readers/investors should be aware that the securities, investments and/or strategies mentioned herein, if any, contain varying degrees of risk for loss of principal. Investors are advised to seek the counsel of a competent financial adviser or other professional for utilizing these or any other investment strategies or purchasing or selling any securities mentioned. Chris Temple is not registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): as a “broker-dealer” under the Exchange Act, as an “investment adviser” under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or in any other capacity. He is also not registered with any state securities commission or authority as a broker-dealer or investment advisor or in any other capacity.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: certain statements and commentary in this publication may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or other applicable laws in the U.S. or Canada. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of a particular company or industry to be materially different from what may be suggested herein. We caution readers/investors that any forward-looking statements made herein are not guarantees of any future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements made herein.

Copyright issues or unintentional/inadvertent infringement: In compiling information for this publication the Editor regularly uses, quotes or mentions research, graphics content or other material of others, whether supplied directly or indirectly. Additionally he makes use of the vast amount of such information available on the Internet or in the public domain. Proper care is exercised to not improperly use information protected by copyright, to use information without prior permission, to use information or work intended for a specific audience or to use others’ information or work of a proprietary nature that was not intended to be already publicly disseminated. If you believe that your work has been used or copied in such a manner as to represent a copyright infringement, please notify the Editor at the contact information above so that the situation can be promptly addressed and resolved.