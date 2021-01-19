Oil Prices Attempt A Modest Rebound

By Orbex

WTI crude oil prices posted a rebound following the declines from last week. Prices got a boost early on Monday following stronger GDP numbers out of China.

However, the current retracement remains somewhat subdued. Unless we see a breakout above the previous highs of 53.74, we could expect a continuation lower.

This will mark a correction in crude oil prices which has been in a steady trend for a while.





The immediate downside target for oil prices is the 49.00 area. Establishing support there could potentially mark a correction into the longer-term uptrend that oil prices are in currently.

By Orbex