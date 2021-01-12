12 Jan

Oil Price Gains Pause After A 4-Day Gain

January 12, 2021

By Orbex

wti crude oil

WTI crude oil prices are taking a breather following the strong winning stretch from last week. Price action is largely muted, even failing to post any new highs.

As a result, oil prices are confined within last Friday’s range. Since the overall bias remains to the upside, there is scope for the commodity to continue to edge higher.

However, on the short term charts, we see the trendline coming under a retest once again from below.

If the trendline begins to act as resistance, then we could see some downside correction. The immediate lower support level near 49.00 comes into the picture.

This should ideally support prices in the near term. But given that the Stochastics oscillator is likely to signal further upside, oil prices are likely to break the trendline to the upside.

