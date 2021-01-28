Murrey Math Lines 28.01.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, USDCHF is consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.









XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is moving below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards 3/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the price has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue falling.

