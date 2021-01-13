13 Jan

Murrey Math Lines 13.01.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

January 13, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from 3/8, USDJPY is expected to break 1/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8.

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.

USDJPY_M15
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, USDCAD is moving below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to break 0/8 and then continue falling towards the support at -1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct to reach the resistance at 2/8.

USDCAD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards to reach -1/8 from the H4 chart.

USDCAD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

