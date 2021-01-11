Mapping Tech Firm Commences Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/11/2021

ProStar Holdings, which specializes in the mapping of sub-surface infrastructure, reports “2020 proved to be an outstanding year.”

In a news release, ProStar Holdings Inc. (MAPS:TSX.V) announced that trading commenced on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol MAPS, on Jan. 11.

“I wanted to take ProStar public in order to access the capital markets in support of our growth plans as well as to create liquidity, to enforce our intellectual property and to support my vision to make ProStar a global leader in geospatial technology,” CEO and Founder Page Tucker said in the release.

In addition, ProStar noted that 2020 was an outstanding year, during which it expanded and grew despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This required the company to bolster its sales and marketing and customer support teams.

ProStar reported that last year it advanced its flagship mapping solution PointMan. Along with continuing to hone the software and increasing the number of operating systems on which it runs, the company finished integrating PointMan into the products of several GPS equipment manufacturers, including Trimble’s GPS receivers. Trimble incorporated ProStar into its GIS Business Partner Program.

ProStar also integrated PointMan into the cable and pipe tools of additional manufacturers such as Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection and Subsite.

In another major development, ProStar released the beta version of its newest product PointMan Pro, which is on track for release in Q1/21, the company stated.

Further, ProStar was granted another U.S. patent, taking its total to 19. The new patent “covers computer-implemented methods for avoiding environmental and property damage within an excavation area,” the release explained.

Also last year, ProStar completed a nonbrokered private placement of 14 million subscription receipts for $5.6 million in total gross proceeds. With respect to its capital raises, the company was 40% oversubscribed in Q4/20.

Finally, ProStar will continue to receive tax relief, for four additional years, through the Rural Jump-Start initiative thanks to an extension given by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Through the program, ProStar gets county and city personal property tax breaks, and its employees get state income tax relief.

“From where I sit, the future of ProStar looks very bright,” Tucker added.

On January 11, Chris Temple of The National Investor wrote, “ProStar Holdings is started as a BUY and added to my list of Growth-oriented companies.”

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with ProStar Holdings. Please click here for more information.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of ProStar Holdings, a company mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosures:

The National Investor: The Editor may have positions in some securities discussed. Subscribers are encouraged to investigate any situation or recommendation further before investing. The Editor receives no undisclosed kickbacks, fees, commissions, gratuities, honoraria or other emoluments from any companies, brokers or vendors discussed herein in exchange for his recommendation of them.