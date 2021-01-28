28 Jan

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.01.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

January 28, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the ascending tendency continues. Right now, after forming a Shooting Star reversal pattern not far from the resistance level, USDCAD may reverse in the form of another correctional wave towards the support area at 1.2720. Later, the asset may resume growing. In this case, the upside target will be at 1.2910. However, an alternative scenario implies a further growth towards 1.2910 without reversing and correcting.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”


As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is forming a new descending impulse. Right now, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support area, the pair may reverse and resume growing to reach the resistance area at 0.7740. At the same time, an opposite scenario says that the price may fall to return to 0.7595 without testing the resistance area.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the correction within the downtrend continues. At the moment, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Shooting Star, not far from the resistance area, USDCHF is correcting. Later, the asset may complete the correction and resume the descending tendency. In this case, the downside target may be the next support area at 0.8845. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may start a new pullback towards 0.8930 before failing to test the support area.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Financial professions must pivot to stave off technological extinction Jan 27, 2021 - By Erica Pimentel, Concordia University  - Blockchain technology threatens to upend the financial sector. While this presents an opportunity to reduce costs for businesses and consumers alike, it may also make some professions, like accounting, obsolete. What can financial professionals…
VIX and Defensive Sectors React To Perceived Trend Weakness Jan 27, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Since early November 2020, the VIX has continued to decline and consolidate near the 22 level.  Late in December 2020 and beyond, the VIX started setting up series-high price spikes – which indicates a flagging downside pattern…
Why the Gold Bull Will Run for Years Jan 26, 2021 - Peter Krauth, the editor of Gold Resource Investor, traces previous gold bull markets and lays out what he believes is in store for the current one. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   01/25/2021 If we want to make intelligent forecasts…