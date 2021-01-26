26 Jan

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.01.2021 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

January 26, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the correction within the ascending tendency continues. Right now, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Engulfing, close to the resistance level, EURUSD may reverse in the form of another pullback. In this case, the correctional target may be at 1.2020. After that, the pair may rebound from the support level and resume trading upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may start a new growth to reach 1.2180 without testing 1.2020.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”


As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from the channel’s upside border and forming a Shooting Star pattern, the pair has reversed. The downside target is still the support area at 102.85. After completing another correction, USDJPY may resume trading downwards. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may continue its growth to return to 104.00 before resuming its decline.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs. Great Britain Pound”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support level, EURGBP is reversing and may start another pullback. In this case, the correctional target may be the resistance area at 0.8935. However, judging by previous movements, the pair may yet continue its decline to reach 0.8785 without testing the resistance area.

EURGBP

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Why the Gold Bull Will Run for Years Jan 26, 2021 - Peter Krauth, the editor of Gold Resource Investor, traces previous gold bull markets and lays out what he believes is in store for the current one. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   01/25/2021 If we want to make intelligent forecasts…
Stock market bubble fears overblown, micro-bubbles are the issue Jan 26, 2021 - By George Prior - Concerns over a large stock market bubble are currently overblown – it’s the micro-bubbles that could pose more imminent risks to investors, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech…
Russell 2000 ETF Initiates New Rally Trend Jan 26, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Last week my team and I alerted our readers to the current trends and shifting sectors that are getting hotter every day.  Technology, Energy, Financials, Industrials and others are experiencing bullish trends we haven’t seen in years. …