29 Jan

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.01.2021 (NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

January 29, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7152; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7165 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7075. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7185. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7245.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”


USDJPY is trading at 104.45; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 104.35 and then resume moving upwards to reach 105.05. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 103.75. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 102.85.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2871; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2835 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2985. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2745. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2655.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Retail Traders and Reddit rattle Wall Street – market rotations will reward those that are ready Jan 29, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The big news has been GameStop’s incredible rally from price levels below $10 to an incredibly high price peak near $483.  The ability of retail traders to pull small accounts and actively target heavily shorted stocks, pushing…
Financial professions must pivot to stave off technological extinction Jan 27, 2021 - By Erica Pimentel, Concordia University  - Blockchain technology threatens to upend the financial sector. While this presents an opportunity to reduce costs for businesses and consumers alike, it may also make some professions, like accounting, obsolete. What can financial professionals…
VIX and Defensive Sectors React To Perceived Trend Weakness Jan 27, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Since early November 2020, the VIX has continued to decline and consolidate near the 22 level.  Late in December 2020 and beyond, the VIX started setting up series-high price spikes – which indicates a flagging downside pattern…