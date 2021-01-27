Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.01.2021 (EURUSD, USDRUB, XAUUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2160; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2165 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2105. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be the completion of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2190. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2275. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the cloud’s downside border and fix below 1.2085.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”





USDRUB is trading at 75.25; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 74.30 and then resume moving upwards to reach 76.75. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 73.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 72.65. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the resistance area and fix above 76.05: as we can see, the price is rebounding from this level for the second time.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1849.00; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1840.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1885.00. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1825.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1785.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 1865.00.

