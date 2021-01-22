22 Jan

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.01.2021 (BTCUSD, USDRUB, USDJPY)

January 22, 2021

BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 31781.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 33805.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 26355.00. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 37590.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 41105.00.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”


USDRUB is trading at 73.89; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 73.95 and then resume moving downwards to reach 71.35. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 74.45. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 75.55. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 72.65.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 103.58; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 103.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 104.65. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes above 103.20. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 102.35. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 103.95.

