20 Jan

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.01.2021 (ETHUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

January 20, 2021

ETHUSD, “Ethereum vs US Dollar”

ETHUSD is trading at 1362.61; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1295.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1540.00. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend is a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1205.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1065.00.

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”


NZDUSD is trading at 0.7134; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7165 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7005. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7255. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7345.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.8878; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.8860 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8970. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8805. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8715.

