Gold Company Yields ‘Highly Encouraging’ Sampling Results at Golden Triangle Asset

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/24/2021

Recent surface sampling exploration work at StrikePoint Gold’s Porter project returned silver grades of up to 3,840 g/t.

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP:TSX.V; STKXF:OTCQB) announced in a news release that surface sampling showed new veins and extensions and returned up to 3,840 grams per ton (3,840 g/t) silver at the past-producing Porter silver property in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

Detailed mapping and sampling were done in two areas devoid of previous sampling, where terrain is steep and ice recession extensive. One of the locations was on Porter west side, next to the historical Silverado mine. There, extensions to the previously developed #2 and #4 veins were discovered and demonstrated 1,170 g/t gold and 1,385 g/t silver, respectively.





The other area of sampling was 2 kilometers away on Porter’s east side, at the Prosperity-Porter Idaho mines. Sampling from there showed new mineralized structures.

Overall, assays showed the presence of silver, lead and zinc. Nineteen percent of the assays returned silver of a grade equal to or greater than 20 g/t. Grades of lead ranged from trace to 12.45%, and those of zinc went from trace up to 5.56%.

“Our exploration work on the Porter Property continues to progress, connecting the historic high-grade, direct shipping past producing mines at Prosperity/Porter Idaho on the east side of Mount Rainey with the Silverado Mines on the west side, located over two kilometers away,” CEO Shawn Khunkhun said in the release. “We are clearly looking at a high-grade silver vein system located within view of the mining town of Stewart, B.C.”

“With a strong treasury, we look forward to an aggressive drill program in 2021 with the objective of connecting these two famous operations. Additionally, results from our 2020 drill program at the high-grade Willoughby gold-silver Property will be released shortly,” Khunkhun concluded.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: StrikePoint Gold. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of StrikePoint Gold, a company mentioned in this article.