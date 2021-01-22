22 Jan

GBPUSD On Track To Settle Above 1.3700

January 22, 2021

By Orbex

gbpusd

The British pound sterling continues to keep a bullish hold. After failing to break out above 1.3700 level, prices managed to do so on Thursday.

With intraday gains pushing the GBPUSD somewhat higher, we expect the 1.3700 level to hold for the moment.

This will potentially open the way for the currency pair to post further gains. The next key target will of course be the 1.3950 level which was briefly tested as support back in April 2018.


However, the gains will continue only on a strong continuation to the upside.

At the current levels near 1.3700, price action is testing the support from 2018 March. Therefore, with this level now likely to act as resistance, we could see a decline.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Silver Roadmap Jan 22, 2021 - Peter Krauth, the editor of Silver Stock Investor, looks at silver's bull markets since the 1970s and discusses what he thinks lies ahead. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   01/19/2021 There's no consensus on whether silver is in its second…
Bitcoin price drops to be used as buying opportunity: deVere CEO Jan 22, 2021 - By George Prior - The Bitcoin price drop will be used as a key buying opportunity by savvy investors, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations. The observation from Nigel Green, the…
Recent triggers in these sectors suggest US Stock Markets may enter a rally phase Jan 21, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Recently, our Best Asset Now (BAN) Hotlist generated a new trigger on the SPY chart.  Typically, this type of trigger suggests the SPY is starting a new, potentially explosive, upside price rally.  But what really interests us…