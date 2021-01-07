07 Jan

GBPUSD Gives Back Gains From Previous Day

January 7, 2021

By Orbex

The British pound sterling is seen giving back the gains made on Tuesday. This puts price action to trade rather flat but increases the downside bias.

On the short term charts, the formation of a lower high indicates that the pound sterling could push lower.

However, prices will contend with the initial support level near 1.3506. As long as this level holds, there is scope for the GBPUSD to make gains.

However, if prices close below this level convincingly, then there is scope for a continuation to the downside.

This will bring the sideways range of 1.3500 and 1.3100 back into focus.

