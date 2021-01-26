Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 26.01.2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After failing to fix above the upside border of the consolidation range at 1.2170 and then breaking the downside one at 1.2150, EURUSD has reached 1.2117; right now, it is still consolidating around 1.2150. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.2108 and then form one more ascending structure to return to 1.2170.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”





GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3680; right now, it is correcting to expand this range down to 1.3636. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1.3760.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still correcting towards 75.90. Later, the market may fall to break 74.58 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 73.30.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating above 103.66. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 103.98 and then start a new decline with the target at 103.22.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still correcting towards 0.8894. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach 0.8833 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.8900.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still falling towards 0.7670. Later, the market may start another growth to break 0.7736 and then continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.7790.





BRENT

Brent is still consolidating above 55.35. Today, the asset may break the range to the downside and complete the correctional wave at 54.10. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 55.50 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 56.60.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1854.30. Possibly, the metal may expand the range down to 1833.50 and then grow towards 1854.40. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 1830.00 and then continue falling with the target at 1800.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 34600.00, BTCUSD is falling towards 31000.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 36000.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 30000.00.





S&P 500

After completing the descending wave at 3800.0 along with the correction towards 3859.0, the S&P index is consolidating around 3836.2. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to expand the range up to 3875.5; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 3790.0.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.