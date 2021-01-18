18 Jan

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 18.01.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

January 18, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, a divergence on MACD made the pair return to 23.6% fibo but after updating the low the pair started a new pullback. After finishing the short-term correction, the instrument may start another descending impulse to reach the previous low at 1764.36, a breakout of which will lead to further long-term downtrend towards 38.2% at 1725.37. However, one shouldn’t exclude a possibility that the pullback may transform into a new wave to the upside to reach 76.0% fibo at 2000.00.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the H1 chart, the correctional uptrend has reached 23.6% fibo and may later continue towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1862.00 and 1880.55 respectively. A breakout of the local low at 1801.79 will result in further downtrend to reach the key low at 1764.36.


GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after a convergence on MACD, USDCHF has tested the upside border of the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 0.8886 and 0.8816 respectively. this growth should be considered as the continuation of the mid-term pullback. The key correctional target is the resistance at 0.8999.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the correctional trend. The asset has reached 50.0% fibo and, after breaking it, may continue moving towards 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 0.8965 and 0.9012 respectively. A breakout of the support at 0.8757 will complete this correction and resume the downtrend.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin needs greater regulatory scrutiny – and here’s why: deVere CEO Jan 15, 2021 - By George Prior - Greater regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin must become a priority as they continue to play an increasingly normalised role for investors, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and…
Highest Grade Nevada Gold Junior that No One’s Heard of? Jan 15, 2021 - Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   01/12/2021 Peter Epstein of Epstein Research discusses the investment case for Walker River Resources, which is exploring for gold on its Nevada property. Walker River Resources Corp. (WRR:TSX.V; WRRZF:OTCQB) is a high-grade gold junior…
How To Find Momentum Trades for Explosive Gains Jan 14, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Every morning before the markets open I share my video chart analysis of the day’s price action in the indexes, metals, bonds, and more for members of the BAN Trader Pro service.  Today we look at the…