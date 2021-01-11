11 Jan

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 11.01.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

January 11, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, a divergence on MACD made the pair stop the correction at 61.8% fibo and start a new decline, which is heading towards the previous low at 1764.36. If the price breaks the low, the instrument may continue its long-term downtrend to 38.2% at 1725.37.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows that the descending wave has almost reached 76.0% fibo at 1811.35. In the nearest future, the pair may correct towards the local resistance at 38.2% fibo (1884.81). however, if this correction transforms into a proper rising wave, the asset may break the high at 1959.38 and then continue growing towards 2000.00.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after updating the low and the convergence on MACD, USDCHF has returned inside the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 0.8886 and 0.8816 respectively. At the moment, the pair is correcting to the upside and this movement may be considered as the start of a new mid-term pullback. The key correctional target is the resistance at 0.8999.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the correction after the convergence on MACD. The asset has reached 38.2% fibo and, after breaking it, may continue moving towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 0.8925 and 0.8965 respectively. A breakout of the support at 0.8757 will complete this correction and resume the downtrend.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Revisiting Our October 23 Four Stocks To Own Article – Part I Jan 11, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Just before the US Elections, we authored an article related to four stocks/sectors that we thought would do well immediately after the November 2, 2020 elections.  The article highlighted how sector rotation in almost any market trend…
Are Covid Lockdowns Bullish or Bearish for Stocks? FTSE 100 in Focus. Jan 9, 2021 - "The market has a law of its own. It is not propelled by the external causality..." By Elliott Wave International Elliott Wave International has long held -- and proven -- that events outside of the market do not determine the…
Can a future ban on gas-powered cars work? An economist explains Jan 8, 2021 - By Amitrajeet A. Batabyal, Rochester Institute of Technology  The U.S. transportation sector is one of the largest contributors of carbon dioxide, the potent driver of climate change. Transportation accounts for about 28% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and, since…