04 Jan

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 04.01.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

January 4, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after a correctional movement in the form of a Triangle pattern and several tests of the high, XAUUSD has formed a quick rising impulse to break it. As a result, the mid-term uptrend has reached 50.0% fibo and may later continue towards 61.8% and 76.0% fibo at 1956.50 and 2000.00 respectively. However, one shouldn’t disregard a divergence on MACD, which may hint at further mid-term decline towards the key support – the low at 1764.36.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows that the pair has reached 76.0% fibo. Considering a divergence on MACD, the asset may fall towards 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 1887.40, 1863.70, and 1845.00 respectively. However, a breakout of the local high at 1925.23 will result in further trend to the upside.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after updating the low and attempting to leave the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 0.8886 and 0.8816 respectively, USDCHF has skyrocketed and this movement to the upside may be considered as the start of a new mid-term correction. The correctional target remains at the resistance at 0.8999.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the correction after a convergence on MACD. The asset is approaching 23.6% fibo at 0.8864 and, after breaking it, may continue moving towards 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 0.8908, 0.8943, and 0.8979 respectively. A breakout of the support at 0.8793 will complete this correction.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
2021 May Be A Good Year For The Cannabis/Marijuana Sector Jan 4, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Great progress in terms of legalization was made for the Cannabis/Marijuana sector in 2020 that will.  The 2020 elections resulted in a number of US states engaging in new Cannabis friendly policies and laws being approved by…
SARS. Swine Flu. Covid-19. All 3 Were a Screaming “Buy!” Dec 31, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Let's take a moment to update you on the relationship between COVID-19 and emerging market stocks. Earlier this year, our publications at Elliott Wave International showed that infectious disease epidemics tend to occur toward the…
2020: A year of extraordinary uncertainty & unprecedented events Dec 31, 2020 - By Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst, ForexTime - It only felt like yesterday that the United States and China reached a ‘phase one’ trade deal and Parliament backed Boris Johnson’s plan to leave the European Union on 31st January 2020. Such encouraging developments lifted…