15 Jan

Biden Unveils $1.9tn Aid Package

January 15, 2021

By Orbex

Jobless Numbers Spike

The dollar had a choppy session on Thursday. However, it maintained its stance above the 90 threshold.

This comes after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9tn stimulus plan for the US economy before he takes office.

The plan will come at a time of uncertainty for the job market, as weekly unemployment claims spiked far more than expected last week to reach a five-month high.

EURUSD has been retreating in response to the stimulus package, as it closed 0.14% lower.


Another Week, Another Variant

The pound kept the rally going as it closed 0.34% higher yesterday touching the 1.37 handle.

Recent confirmation from the BoE regarding a move away from negative rates has propped up sterling, whilst we await today’s GDP data.

Meanwhile, the UK will begin banning travelers from South America, amid concerns over a new variant that is sweeping the country.

Can the vaccination rollouts happen quickly enough to contain the virus?

Indexes React to Stimulus

US indices ended lower on Thursday after the Dow and Nasdaq both cut gains after touching record intraday levels.

Investors, economists, and political analysts will be looking ahead to Biden’s economic agenda later today.

The rallies are set to continue unless the upcoming fiscal aid is below expectations.

Gold Closes Mixed

Gold closed on an even keel yesterday as traders held off moving the yellow metal from its slumber.

Continuous coronavirus infections, civil unrest, and the impending US stimulus, combined with a slow rollout of vaccinations have kept gold consolidated.

The $1850 ceiling has weighed heavy on the metal, as we look ahead to next week’s inauguration.

Oil Jumps on Stimulus Bandwagon

WTI was another trade lifted by relief headlines, as it closed 1.65% higher on Thursday.

This comes despite new and extended lockdowns that promise to slow any oil demand rebound that was expected for 2021.

Also serving as a catalyst for rising prices are rumors of a tightening of supply, after Saudi Arabia’s move to pump less oil for February.

By Orbex

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Bitcoin needs greater regulatory scrutiny – and here’s why: deVere CEO Jan 15, 2021 - By George Prior - Greater regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin must become a priority as they continue to play an increasingly normalised role for investors, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and…
Highest Grade Nevada Gold Junior that No One’s Heard of? Jan 15, 2021 - Source: Peter Epstein for Streetwise Reports   01/12/2021 Peter Epstein of Epstein Research discusses the investment case for Walker River Resources, which is exploring for gold on its Nevada property. Walker River Resources Corp. (WRR:TSX.V; WRRZF:OTCQB) is a high-grade gold junior…
How To Find Momentum Trades for Explosive Gains Jan 14, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Every morning before the markets open I share my video chart analysis of the day’s price action in the indexes, metals, bonds, and more for members of the BAN Trader Pro service.  Today we look at the…