Analyst: Mining Project in Quebec Boasts ‘Zone Showing Promise’

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/18/2021

Troilus Gold’s new drill results and their implications are discussed in a Haywood Capital Markets report.

In a Jan. 12 research note, Haywood Capital Markets analyst Pierre Vaillancourt noted that Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTCQB) announced the findings from the two initial holes drilled at the Troilus property as part of its fall-winter 2020 campaign. “The drill results demonstrate promising potential for the Southwest zone to become the center of gravity for the Troilus deposit,” he added.

Vaillancourt noted that the two holes showed extension of gold mineralization inside and outside of the Southwest zone open pit as defined in the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (PEA).





TLG-ZSW20-204, a 200 meter (200m) stepout hole, encountered broad gold mineralization between 50 meters and 450 meters from surface, outside of the resource envelope and the proposed pit.

Hole TLG-ZSW20-201 confirmed that mineralization extends into an undrilled area in the PEA pit. Mineralization, located 3 kilometers (3 km) from the main resource area, extends for more than 1 meter and remains open.

Further, the holes returned highlight intercepts, the grades of which were higher than those in the existing resource. Specifically, hole TLG-ZSW20-204 showed 1.95 grams per ton gold equivalent (1.95 g/t Au eq) over 20m and 1.5 g/t Au eq over 9m, and included higher grade intervals.

TLG-ZSW20-201 demonstrated 2.48 g/t Au eq over 6m and 2.5 g/t Au eq over 5m, within a broader intersection of 1.74 g/t Au eq over 21m.

Vaillancourt pointed out that mineralization of Southwest, while lithologically similar to that of the other zones at Troilus, contains “more intense alteration, with stronger silica alteration and more veining.” This alteration, considered with the recent drill results, suggests that the Southwest mineralization could have higher grades than the other zones and, therefore, potentially become larger than the other Troilus deposits, the analyst noted.

To further delineate this Southwest mineralization and drill test the recently discovered Beyan and Testard target areas, Vaillancourt noted, Troilus Gold plans to carry out 50 km of drilling at Troilus this year.

“We remain positive as the 2021 drilling program gets underway, which we believe could be transformative for the resource and the outlook of the project,” Vaillancourt concluded.

Haywood has a Buy recommendation on Troilus Gold and a target price on it of CA$4 per share. The stock is currently trading around CA$1.09 per share.

