21 Jan

AMZN Bulls Target 3922.89 On Impulse Pattern

January 21, 2021

By Orbex

amzn elliott

AMZN is at the final part of a major bullish impulse of the primary degree.

Wave ④ has completed, and its internal structure hints at a contracting (A)-(B)-(C)-(D)-(E) triangle.

The price is likely to rise in the impulse wave ⑤ near 3922.89.


At that level, this wave will be at 50% of impulse ③.

amzn

An alternative scenario shows that primary correction ④ takes the form of a triple three.

The intermediate waves (W)-(X)-(Y) complete a zigzag structure.

Now we see the construction of the upside intervening wave (X), or rather its final impulse C.

In the near-term, the price could rise to the 3641.67 area, which is on the resistance line.

Finally, prices could fall in the final wave (Z), to the support line and the level of 3070.17.

By Orbex

Financial News Stock Market News
Stock Market: Why You Should Prepare for a Jump in Volatility Jan 21, 2021 - This volatility indicator "has made a series of higher lows" -- and it's not a good sign By Elliott Wave International Stock market volatility is like a roller-coaster ride -- extreme ups and downs. However, unlike thrill-seeking roller-coaster riders who…
US Dollar Decline creates New Sector Opportunities to Trade Jan 20, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The weakness in the US Dollar, which initiated after the Covid-19 peak in March 2020, has entered an extended downward price trend which is nearing a key support level near 88.33.  One key factor related to this…
Divide and Conquer, American-Style, the Dollar and Precious Metals Jan 19, 2021 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger explores how fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and the gold and silver markets have played out over the last week. Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   01/18/2021 It was several months ago, in…