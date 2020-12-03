03 Dec

UK Leads The Vaccination Race

December 3, 2020

By Orbex

Dollar Freefall Continues

The US index accelerated its decline yesterday, closing 0.24% lower towards the 90 handle.

Currencies that comprise the dollar index such as the euro, Swiss franc, and sterling have reached multi-year highs, adding immense pressure on the greenback

ADP data recorded the smallest increase in four months, as coronavirus numbers in America keep increasing.

Is there no end in sight for the plummet?

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





All Aboard the Euro Train

The euro closed 0.37% higher on Wednesday, signaling a 32-month high as it broke through the 1.21 ceiling.

There seems to be no stopping the surge as it is now 8% up on a year-to-date basis.

Bearish dollar sentiment, along with a slowdown in Coivd-19 cases and strong data across the eurozone drove the rally.

PMI figures were revised higher for the European bloc as we await today’s data.

Sterling Loses Ground

The pound skidded off track yesterday as it closed 0.36% lower, as it was unable to hold onto 1.34.

Even though Boris Johnson hailed the Pfizer jab approval, he warned that the public should not get carried away by optimism.

Parts of the economy still face restrictions until the rollout of the antidote can hit all major areas of the UK, which has been penciled in for next year.

Mixed messages surrounding Brexit persist, as pizza boxes were seen being delivered to the venue late last night where the talks are taking place in central London.

Will a deal be struck by the end of this week?

S&P Scores New Record

The Index market had a modest day on Wednesday, as the S&P closed at a record high.

The Nasdaq and Dow also ended on a higher note, finishing a little over 0.20%.

Markets turned positive late in the session after Democratic congressional leaders threw their weight behind a coronavirus fiscal stimulus proposal, that has bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

We now await to see if this comes into fruition for the struggling economy.

Bulls are Back as Gold Revises

Gold remains on track for the $1850 psychological barrier after closing 0.84% higher yesterday.

The bulls continue to cheer the renewal of the US fiscal stimulus talks, as the coronavirus vaccine-driven economic optimism continues to pressure the greenback, rendering gold-positive.

Oil Tussles With $45

WTI closed 1.56% higher yesterday, just short of the $45 handle.

The EIA reported a crude inventory fall last week as we await further results from this week’s postponed OPEC meeting.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin’s Next Stop: $14,000 or $37,200 Dec 3, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - After the incredible rally in Cryptos recently and my team’s recent research articles about how to spot a “Blow-Off Peak”, the recent downturn in Bitcoin prices has raised a valid question – is this the start of…
This High-Confident Trade Set-up Makes for High-Confident Traders Dec 3, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International "Confident trader." Ten-fifteen years ago, the idea used to be an oxymoron -- and now, it's a multi-billion self-help industry with everyone from Wall Street gurus to armchair experts offering their brand of motivational wisdom: trust…
Gold: What? Me, Worry? Dec 2, 2020 - Source: Adrian Day for Streetwise Reports   11/30/2020  Money manager Adrian Day takes a look at several of his favorite gold companies, noting that while they are "quite apart in size," each has "great management, solid balance sheets and deep pipelines."…