15 Dec

The virus continues to hold back the investors

December 15, 2020

by JustForex

On Monday, American indices decreased after an optimistic start of trading. Following them this morning the Asian stock market and European futures have decreased too. Despite the positive growth dynamics for industry and retail sales in China, there is a certain feeling of the market is feeling cautiousness in the market. The big banks like JPMorgan Chase are starting to warn investors about the possibility of a long-awaited correction.

After the resumption of Brexit talks in Brussels and the support of the US economy, the positive sentiment was quickly followed by a pause before the Fed meeting. Another obstacle for bulls is the news around the coronavirus. Following Europe, the likelihood of restrictions tightening in the United States increased. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the population must be prepared for complete isolation.

Trade disputes between the United States and China bring some negativity to the market. It looks like Australia is the only affected party now. After Sydney backed Washington in the trade war, China began to retaliate. Today it became known about the complete stop of coal imports from Australia, which hit the commodity indices. The Australian dollar ends Asian trading in the red.

The credit market is calm but it’s lower at the levels than last week. Treasuries have stabilized around 0.900%. The foreign exchange market is calm. The dollar index shows slight fluctuations around 90.70 for the eighth session in a row.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Market indicators

Major stock indices are trading in different directions, but mostly in the negative zone:

S&P 500 (F) 3.645.12 +5.12 +0.14%

Dow Jones 29.861.55 -184.82 -0.62%

DAX 13.223.16 +108.86 +0.83%

FTSE 100 6.531.83 -14.92 -0.23%

The news feed for 2020.12.15:
  • – UK labor market data at 10:00 (GMT+2).

by JustForex

 

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Long Term Gold/US Dollar Cycles Show Big Trends For Metals – Part II Dec 15, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - In the first part of our US$ and Gold research, we highlighted the US Dollar vs. Gold trends and how we believe precious metals have recently bottomed while the US Dollar may be starting a broad decline. …
Survey Results: COVID-19 Impact on the U.S. Real Estate Industry Dec 15, 2020 - The COVID-19 pandemic has created an economic downturn that is unique in the experience of today’s business owners and government officials. A nationwide survey of real estate professionals conducted by RealEstateBees.com shows the complexity of the issue in the U.S.…
How has China recovered so well from the pandemic? Dec 15, 2020 - By Han Tan, Market Analyst, ForexTime It’s become increasingly clear that China’s recovery is on a significantly steadier path. China’s November industrial production posted a 7% growth compared to the same month in 2019, which is its fastest growth since…