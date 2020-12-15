The virus continues to hold back the investors

by JustForex

On Monday, American indices decreased after an optimistic start of trading. Following them this morning the Asian stock market and European futures have decreased too. Despite the positive growth dynamics for industry and retail sales in China, there is a certain feeling of the market is feeling cautiousness in the market. The big banks like JPMorgan Chase are starting to warn investors about the possibility of a long-awaited correction.

After the resumption of Brexit talks in Brussels and the support of the US economy, the positive sentiment was quickly followed by a pause before the Fed meeting. Another obstacle for bulls is the news around the coronavirus. Following Europe, the likelihood of restrictions tightening in the United States increased. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the population must be prepared for complete isolation.

Trade disputes between the United States and China bring some negativity to the market. It looks like Australia is the only affected party now. After Sydney backed Washington in the trade war, China began to retaliate. Today it became known about the complete stop of coal imports from Australia, which hit the commodity indices. The Australian dollar ends Asian trading in the red.

The credit market is calm but it’s lower at the levels than last week. Treasuries have stabilized around 0.900%. The foreign exchange market is calm. The dollar index shows slight fluctuations around 90.70 for the eighth session in a row.

Market indicators

Major stock indices are trading in different directions, but mostly in the negative zone:

S&P 500 (F) 3.645.12 +5.12 +0.14%

Dow Jones 29.861.55 -184.82 -0.62%

DAX 13.223.16 +108.86 +0.83%

FTSE 100 6.531.83 -14.92 -0.23%

The news feed for 2020.12.15:

– UK labor market data at 10:00 (GMT+2).

