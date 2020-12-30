30 Dec

The dollar continues to decline amid rising shares. The British Conservative Party has supported the Brexit agreement

December 30, 2020

by JustForex

Stock markets continue to grow amid approval of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. This move will help the UK to increase vaccinations from Monday next week. Another positive news is the support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the Conservative Party. On Tuesday, party officials said that the deal “upholds UK sovereignty” and requested the House of Commons to vote in favor of it.

Apparently, the year is not ending as badly as it could. The global stock index MSCI AC World showed an increase of 14% over the past month, and the overall growth after falling in March was almost 68%. Markets are now focused on economic recovery, and soft monetary policy is supporting the bulls.

Things may not be that simple in the foreign exchange market. The euro continues to fluctuate near annual highs. The sterling is in no rush to refresh the tops of the month following the EU-UK deal. The euro is also bouncing off its records. Traders continue to assess the consequences of the withdrawal, and not everything is cloudless here. European logistics companies are canceling freight contracts for fear of returning empty after January 1.

Against this backdrop, the British FTSE 100 slowed down its growth rates, and the German DAX opened trading with a decrease. But the credit market is still calm. Major 10-year bonds are in the green zone. Britain’s Gilts added 30 basis points to 0.241%. German Bonds increased by 22 basis points to -0.554%. American Treasuries remain stable at 0.950%.

Major stock indexes are trading in different directions. The index continues to decline.

S&P 500 (F) 3,733.38 +13.38 (+0.36%)

Dow Jones 30,335.67 -68.30 (-0.22%)

DAX 13,758.70 -2.68 (-0.02%)

FTSE 100 6,620.99 +18.34 (+0.28%)

Индекс USD 89.767 -0.151 (-0.17%)

Important events:
  • – Pending Home Sales Index (MoM) (Nov) at 18:00 (GMT+2);
  • – US crude oil stocks at 18:00 (GMT+2).

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

