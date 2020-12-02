The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.12.02

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1924

Prev Close: 1.2071

% chg. over the last day: +1.2% Yesterday, the EUR/USD pair was traded in an uptrend and showed a dynamics of +1.2%. An uptrend is observed on the chart, which indicates the predominance of purchases on this asset. On the hourly timeframe, the price is being traded above the moving average MA 200. On the H4 timeframe, the situation is similar. The MACD indicator is currently in the positive zone on H1. Based on the above, it is worth considering only buy positions while the price is above MA 200 on H1. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2000, 1.1939, 1.1921, 1.1905, 1.1815

Resistance levels: 1.2100 The main scenario for trading EUR/USD is looking for buy entry points. Yesterday the price broke through the strong level of 1.2000 and fixed above it. It is best to look for buy entry points when the price rolls back to the trend line or to 1.2000. With the opening of long positions, quotes can go to the level of 1.2100. Alternative scenario: if the price fixes below the level of 1.2000 on the H1 timeframe and below MA 200 on H1, the currency pair is likely to decline to 1.1939. News feed for 2020.12.02: – ADP United States Nonfarm Employment Change at 15:15;

– Speech by the Federal Reserve System Chairman Powell at 17:00;

– US crude oil stocks at 17:30.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3321

Prev Close: 1.3422

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3398, 1.3315, 1.3263, 1.3195, 1.3105

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 104.28

Prev Close: 104.30

% chg. over the last day: 0% Yesterday, the USD/JPY currency pair closed the day with a result of 0%. On the hourly chart, the currency pair fixed above the moving average MA 200. On the four-hour chart, the price is below MA 200. MACD indicator on H1 is in the positive zone. Based on the above, you can try to look for buy entry points on corrections on lower timeframes. It is worth keeping track of how the price will test MA 200 on the H4 timeframe. Trading recommendations Support levels: 104.22, 103.84, 103.65

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3003

Prev Close: 1.2933

% chg. over the last day: -0,54% Yesterday, the USD/CAD currency pair was traded in a downtrend and closed with the result of -0.54%. On the H1 timeframe, USD/CAD is below the moving average MA 200. On the four-hour chart, the price is below the moving average. Based on the above, it is worth considering selling an asset. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2928

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.