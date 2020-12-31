SARS. Swine Flu. Covid-19. All 3 Were a Screaming “Buy!”

By Elliott Wave International



– Let’s take a moment to update you on the relationship between COVID-19 and emerging market stocks. Earlier this year, our publications at Elliott Wave International showed that infectious disease epidemics tend to occur toward the end of bear markets. We cited such examples as SARS, swine flu, and COVID-19, which spread toward the end of major declines in the MSEI Emerging Markets Index.

We then used that knowledge to support a bullish outlook following the March 2020 lows. For example, our Global Market Perspective and Asian-Pacific Financial Forecast, monthly Elliott Wave International publications which provides in-depth coverage of 50-plus worldwide financial markets, said that “epidemics tend to occur toward the end of bear markets. Asian-Pacific and emerging market stocks should now embark on a bull market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

And that forecast has proven spot on as the MSEI Emerging Markets Index has since risen 50% as seen in the chart below.

The question now of course is whether the bull market is near its end or whether it will continue.

You can find the answers to that question written as clearly as our April 2020 forecast for free right now.

Through January 6, read Elliott Wave International’s Asian-Pacific focused publications 100% free during the FreePass: “Exciting Times for Asian-Pacific Markets” event.

“Free” means free. There is no catch. There is no credit card required. You can see where Asian-Pacific key markets and economies are headed next, according to Elliott waves. Just click the link below for instant access to the latest forecasts.

Now in Progress: FreePass: “Exciting Times for Asian-Pacific Markets”