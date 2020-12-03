03 Dec

RoboForex Named the Most Trusted Broker 2020

December 3, 2020

Belize City, Belize

The RoboForex company, providing trading services in global financial markets, reports being awarded the Most Trusted Broker 2020 prize by International Business Magazine Awards. RoboForex was singled out as a broker that enjoys the highest level of clients’ trust.

The International Business Magazine Awards prize was created in 2018, and since then it has been the key award to the most prominent and promising representatives of business all over the world. The organizers create a shortlist of companies from which they later choose the best of the best in various regions: Near East, Asia, America, Africa, and Europe.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, comments on the reward: “We are genuinely happy to be awarded such and important and valued prize. We are sure that the trust of clients is the best criterion of the quality of our services. The RoboForex brand has been in the market for over 10 years and has proved its reliability. Every year, we extend our work field, introduce new products, improve our trading conditions, and stock to the high quality standards of our services. However, there is still much to be done , and we will do everything possible to comply with the status of the most trusted broker“.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services worldwide. The broker provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/107. More detailed information about the Company’s activities and operations can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.

