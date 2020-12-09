Politics, not money, is now the biggest taboo conversation: survey

By George Prior

Money – for the first time – is no longer the biggest taboo topic of conversation, according to an international poll.

In the global survey conducted by deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations, 48% of those polled ranked politics as the most difficult subject to discuss with family, friends and colleagues.

It came ahead of personal finance (34%), sex and relationships (9%), religion (5%), and health issues (4%) in the study of 750+ clients. The respondents came from the UK, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, Latin America and Australasia.

In the 2019 survey, 56% of those asked cited money as the hardest topic. It was the same in previous years too.

Of the findings, deVere Group CEO and founder Nigel Green observes: “This has been a year of immense political polarization around the world.

“Governments’ handling of the pandemic, and events such as the U.S. presidential election, Brexit, tensions in South Asia and in the Gulf, amongst other factors, have made things seem more divisive and partisan than ever.

“Therefore, it is perhaps of little surprise that 2020’s biggest conversation taboo is politics.”

He continues: “It’s been a highly unusual year and it’s very encouraging that personal finance – which includes income, taxes, pensions, debt, savings, expenses and estate planning – is now regarded as less taboo than in previous years. This is a good thing.

“The subject of money needs to be de-stigmatised. Wealth provides people and their loved-ones with incredibly positive, life-enhancing opportunities, and if it is seen as unseemly to discuss there’s more chance that financial goals will go unrealised.”

One area of personal finance which has traditionally been regarded as ‘awkward’ to talk about is wills and estate planning. This mindset has also shifted in 2020, says Mr Green for two key reasons.

“First, is the Covid-19 pandemic. Drawing up a will is not something anybody really rushes to do. But with alarming death tolls, infection rates and confirmed cases, there’s been an unprecedented focusing-of-minds in this area. People are more aware than ever about what really matters: your loved ones” he notes.

“And second, the Great Transfer of Wealth. Tens of trillions of dollars of assets are to be passed down from the baby boomers – the wealthiest generation ever – to their children and other heirs over the next few years.

“As such, increasingly individuals are taking appropriate estate planning advice to avoid paying unnecessary inheritance tax and having beneficiaries miss out on their legacy.”

The deVere CEO concludes: “Money is a critical part of our lives, it gives us freedom, security and opportunity.

“It appears that 2020 has taught us that we need to get more comfortable discussing it.”

About:

deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of more than 70 offices across the world, over 80,000 clients and $12bn under advisement.