17 Dec

Murrey Math Lines 17.12.2020 (USDCHF, GOLD)

December 17, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is moving below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the closest support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the resistance at 2/8.

USDCHF_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 upwards and continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 2/8.

XAUUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the price has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.

XAUUSD_M15

