Murrey Math Lines 17.12.2020 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is moving below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the closest support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards the resistance at 2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 upwards and continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the price has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.