08 Dec

Murrey Math Lines 08.12.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

December 8, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, indicating an uptrend. We expect a breakaway of 6/8 and further growth of the quotations to the resistance level of 8/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 top-down, which will drive the price down to the support at 4/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator will additionally support the growth.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average and near 6/8. A breakaway of this level might catalyze further growth to the resistance level at 8/8. This scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of the support at 5/8. In this case, the quotations might decline to 4/8.

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of the growth of the price.

NZDUSD_M15

