02 Dec

Murrey Math Lines 02.12.2020 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

December 2, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

On H4, the USDJPY quotations returned to the consolidation range. We expect the price to grow to 4/8. A breakaway of this level will bring the quotations to the resistance at 5/8. The scenario will be canceled if 3/8 is broken downwards. This will cause further falling to the support at 2/8.

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken. This increases the chances for further growth of the price.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDJPY_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates the prevailing of a downtrend. However, the price has already reached the oversold area. We expect a bounce off 0/8 and further growth to the resistance at 2/8. This will be interpreted as a correction. The scenario might no longer be valid if 0/8 is broken downwards, which will bring the price deeper down to the support at -1/8.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will additionally support the growth of the price.

USDCAD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold: What? Me, Worry? Dec 2, 2020 - Source: Adrian Day for Streetwise Reports   11/30/2020  Money manager Adrian Day takes a look at several of his favorite gold companies, noting that while they are "quite apart in size," each has "great management, solid balance sheets and deep pipelines."…
Platinum Begins A New Rally – Gold & Silver Will Follow Dec 1, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - My researcher team and I have highlighted a number of recent articles about Gold and Silver and how we believed the longer-term price activity and technical analysis supported a broad market advance in Precious Metals over the…
Second passport demand surges by 50% amid Covid-19 restrictions Dec 1, 2020 - By George Prior - National lockdowns, closed borders and travel restrictions have helped drive up enquiries for second passports, citizenships and overseas residencies by more than 50% year-on-year, reveals one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms. deVere Group,…