Kaiser Agrees to Buy Alcoa’s Beverage and Food Can Stock Producer for $670 Million

Source: Streetwise Reports 12/01/2020

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares traded 12% higher after the company reported it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC from Alcoa Corp. in a transaction valued at $670 million.

After U.S. markets closed for trading yesterday afternoon, specialty aluminum products manufacturer Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU:NASDAQ) announced that “it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC, containing all the assets of the Warrick Rolling Mill from Alcoa Corp. (AA:NYSE) for a purchase price of $670 million.” The company advised that the $670 million purchase price represents a multiple of around seven times adjusted EBITDA for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2020.

The firm stated that under the terms of the transaction Alcoa is to retain ownership of the related smelting assets, power plant and land. The agreement stipulates that Kaiser Aluminum will then be required to enter into a market price based molten aluminum supply agreement with Alcoa and execute a long-term ground lease.

The company stated that the Warrick operation located near Evansville, Ind., shipped over 675 million pounds of aluminum over the last 12 last twelve months of which approximately 60% was high-margin coated packaging products. The firm noted that Warrick facility includes casting, significant hot and cold rolling capacity, and a range of finishing and coating lines.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.’s President and CEO Keith A. Harvey commented, “With Warrick’s solid market position, highly favorable market dynamics and a strong and culturally compatible management team, the acquisition provides us an opportunity to significantly enhance and diversify our portfolio.”

“The addition of a non-cyclic packaging business is highly complementary to our existing aerospace, automotive and general engineering cyclic end markets and provides excellent opportunities for long-term growth and synergy with our existing operations. Overall, the transaction is consistent with our longstanding strategy to acquire businesses that we understand at a price that creates long-term value for our shareholders, while continuing to adhere to our disciplined financial strategy for liquidity management and debt leverage,” Harvey added.

The company advised that the transaction provides it with entry into the North American aluminum packaging industry, which fits in well with the ongoing shift from plastic to aluminum in the packaging industry in order to be more in line with industry sustainability trends.

Kaiser Aluminum noted that the transaction is expected to close on or about March 31, 2021, and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The report did not list specifically whether the Boards of Directors or shareholders of each company have approved the transaction or if they will be required to authorize the sale.

Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif. The company markets its high value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products worldwide for use in aerospace and high-strength, custom automotive, general engineering and other industrial applications.

Kaiser Aluminum began the day with a market capitalization of around $1.2 billion with approximately 15.81 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 2.5%. KALU shares opened 5% higher today at $82.00 (+$4.02, +5.16%) over yesterday’s $77.98 closing price. The stock has traded today between $81.555 and $88.38 per share and is currently trading at $88.15 (+$10.17, +13.04%).

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.