Indoor Air Quality Firm Has Potential for ‘Exponential’ Revenue Growth

Source: Chris Temple for Streetwise Reports 12/02/2020

Chris Temple, editor and publisher of The National Investor, offers his take on the investment opportunity offered by AirTest Technologies.



ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (AAT:TSX.V; AATGF:OTC)

Yesterday’s close—C6 cents/share, or US4.6 cents/share.

This TINY company (just over a $C3 million market cap at present, but not for long, I.M.O.) first came to my attention during the summer, when one of the handful of investors who collectively owns more than half the equity brought it to my attention.

I then spent more considerable effort than I have done on a company in a while “vetting” the story; in part, with a local friend of mine here who is retired as an engineer/construction industry expert who provided some unique insights for me. He also told me exactly what to look at to judge AirTest.

The company—I urge you to spend some time getting to know it RIGHT HERE—is in a very basic “bread and butter” business as I have already expressed to those of you who inquired about the still-open private placement and/or have already invested. In one sense, its ventilation, CO2-measuring and related sensors are not unlike similar offerings generally by industry giants such as Honeywell, Trane and others.

But the company’s newest wireless sensors have started to set them apart technology- and cost-wise to industry. This should earn them a lot more business going forward; indeed, I won’t be surprised to start seeing exponential growth in AirTest’s revenues.

Along the way I expect them to start announcing more high-profile contracts to install their devices in all manner of commercial and other large businesses. Already, they have their devices (and will likely start to switch out older systems for the new wireless ones) at Lowe’s stores. And a few weeks ago they announced more sales of their energy-saving ventilation and monitoring devices to “a major internet retailer.” (I’ll give you three guesses as to that company’s identity; the first two don’t count.)

That news is RIGHT HERE.

Major “theme” boxes AAT checks include green energy-saving technology and public safety in the “Age of COVID.” I’ll expand on this further next issue.

As I alluded to above, a number of us have already claimed our stakes in a private placement that is underway. Because of the very small market cap and thin trading in AirTest, I saw it prudent to wait until the P.P. was nearing its close before making this formal recommendation.

But again, if you expressed an interest several weeks back in being on my list for private placement opportunities, you already know about AirTest. If, as this offering nears its end, you didn’t previously ask for info but want some, let me know ASAP!

AirTest is started as a BUY and—until it demonstrates at least a couple quarters of notable revenue growth, etc.—is on my list of Speculative-rated stocks.

AND be sure to use some care and a LIMIT ORDER when you buy.

Note: This article/recommendation was first issued to National Investor subscribers on Nov. 12.

Chris Temple is editor and publisher of The National Investor. He has had an over 40-year career now in the financial/investment industry. Temple is a sought-after guest on radio stations, podcasts, blogs and the like all across North America, as well as a sought-after speaker for organizations. His ability to help average investors unravel, understand and navigate today’s markets is unparalleled; and his ability to uncover “off-the-radar” companies is likewise.

His commentaries and some of his recommendations have appeared in Barron’s, Forbes, CBS Marketwatch, Wall Street’s Best Investments/The Cabot Group, Kitco.com, the Korelin Economics Report, Benzinga.com, Palisade Radio, Mining Stocks Education, Mining Stock Daily and other media.

