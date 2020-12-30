30 Dec

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.12.2020 (USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD)

December 30, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 103.34; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 103.55 and then resume moving downwards to reach 102.45. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 103.95. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 104.75.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2279; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2255 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2345. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2205. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2115.

EURUSD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7651; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7625 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7705. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7575. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7485.

AUDUSD

