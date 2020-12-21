21 Dec

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.12.2020 (XAUUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD)

December 21, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1906.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1895.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1945.00. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1860.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1805.00.

XAUUSD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7562; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7585 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7445. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7635. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7765.

AUDUSD
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2183; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2195 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2065. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2275. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2365.

EURUSD

